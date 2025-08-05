RBI monetary policy: Room for more easing ahead amid geopolitical shifts

During its June meeting, the monetary policy committee (MPC) surprised with an outsized 50 basis points repo rate cut, a large CRR reduction, and a pivot back to “neutral” stance from “accommodative”. After such a large and multi-pronged monetary easing, the likelihood of further rate cut soon appeared slim. However, more recent geopolitical developments and evolving growth-inflation dynamics seem to have enhanced the probability of more easing in the near future.

Since June, retail inflation sprang fresh downside surprises to reach a six-year low of 2.1 per cent y/y. Average CPI inflation in 2025-26 will likely undershoot the RBI’s downwardly