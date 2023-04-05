close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Recovering from Silicon Valley Bank's fall

The solutions lie with the Fed, VCs, in-house management, and Silicon Valley itself

Shyam Ponappa
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us
After Lehman Brothers in 2008, Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB’s) fall is significant because of its role in an area that is highly innovative and productive and an innovator for the world at large. The fallout gives rise to the question of whether constructive approaches can preempt a recurrence.
 
Simplistically, banks rely on customers ordinarily withdrawing only a portion of their deposits. Reality is more complicated, with customers seeking higher returns from mutual funds, or in direct investment in stocks, bonds, and other assets. Still, banking works on trust, with people believing they can get their money when they want. 
 
The SVB crisis unsettles this notion. The bank’s fall was triggered by a near-panic in Silicon Valley social media networks of tech founders and leading Venture Capital (VC) fund managers.(1) SVB did have an unsustainable business model with serious liquidity issues. It w
Or

Also Read

SVB Crisis: What led to the collapse of start-ups' favourite bank?

SVB crisis: How the ripples of the bank's plunge reached foreign shores

SVB crisis sends jitters through startup world: Here's what we know

SaaS firm Freshworks says exposure to Silicon Valley Bank minimal

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Unmet needs in wireless regulations

Empowering Gati Shakti

The 5G opportunity for a unitary paradigm

On-time payments can drive higher growth

Infra sectors that boost growth

India needs its conglomerates

The new corner office favourite

Time to avoid the 'last hike'

Labour churns in March

An old solution to the emission problem

Topics : Venture Capital | banking crisis | US Federal Reserve | BS Opinion

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon