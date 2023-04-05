Recovering from Silicon Valley Bank's fall

The SVB crisis unsettles this notion. The bank’s fall was triggered by a near-panic in Silicon Valley social media networks of tech founders and leading Venture Capital (VC) fund managers.(1) SVB did have an unsustainable business model with serious liquidity issues. It w

Simplistically, banks rely on customers ordinarily withdrawing only a portion of their deposits. Reality is more complicated, with customers seeking higher returns from mutual funds, or in direct investment in stocks, bonds, and other assets. Still, banking works on trust, with people believing they can get their money when they want.