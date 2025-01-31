Recruitment tales from the past: How smart ads created success stories

Recently, I met up with Ranjan Chopra, an old client. It must have been nearly three decades since we last connected. As we chatted, he reminded me of a recruitment ad I had written (yes, I would sometimes double up as copywriter in those days) for his company, Team Computers, in 1991, or thereabouts.

He was back then a freshly minted, bright IIT engineer and had just launched his own company in a small basement office in Delhi. He already employed a dozen or so engineers, but business was growing exponentially, and he needed to ramp up recruitment quickly. So,