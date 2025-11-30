Relax, enjoy the dawn of the AI era, and disregard frightening headlines

I distinctly recall how in the mid-1980s, when I was in the first decade of my working life in Mumbai (then Bombay), newspaper headlines were dominated by things like: “Bank unions warn: Computerisation to throw thousands out of work”.

Even a nerd like me, fresh out of IIM Calcutta and trying hard to get our advertising agency to take off, would wonder: “Is the world coming to an end? Is India about to experience a mass revolution that would change its character?” It was loudly proclaimed, in slogans and headlines (with no private television channels or Internet, these mattered back