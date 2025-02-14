Release for grief: When sincerity matters more than words themselves

“Are you okay?” A seemingly inadequate question to produce during someone’s time of grief. Yet, when Balya, a protagonist in Sabar Bonda, poses it to his bereaved friend Anand — away from the earshot of the relatives, who are too consumed by ritual organisation to worry about emotional comfort — it serves to put oxygen back in the airless room. A reminder that in painful situations it is not the language of a question that matters so much as the sincerity in its asking.
The response he receives is just as momentous for its naturalness: “I don’t know.” Anand has
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper