Rethinking America: What food delivery apps teach us about tariff wars

Namakkal doesn’t conjure up any vision of an uprising site, a la Meerut, where the Revolt of 1857 began. But in July this year, I came across a news item about a bunch of restauranteurs in Namakkal getting together to protest against Zomato and Swiggy’s practices that were hurting them.

Zomato and Swiggy are platforms. Platforms are a business that connect a large number of buyers with a large number of sellers.

The question is what comes first: The buyers or the sellers?

This is an interesting question. Our answer: If you are selling goods, the sellers come first. Think