Rising repatriation

About a fortnight ago, this newspaper reported that as many as 46 proposals for foreign direct investment (FDI) were pending with about 17 departments of the Union government for more than 12 weeks, which was the time limit set for clearing such applications. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, or DPIIT, was understandably concerned and wrote to all the departments, asking them to expedite the clearance of these applications. Significantly, these delays took place in many cases despite the Union home ministry having accorded them the mandatory security clearance.

Could this have been one of the reasons for