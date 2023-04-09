Rolling the dice on growth

State-led growth

The global gloom-and-doom scenario of 2022 (inflation, higher interest rates, and economic slowdown) continued into 2023, but the climate changed in the March quarter. In the US, the inflation rate is down from 9.1 per cent in June last year to 6 per cent now. In the eurozone, the rate has decreased from 10.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent, with Spain recording as low as 3 per cent. With the benefit of hindsight, against each wave of the 2022 crisis, the Indian market has held up well. If anyone asked you to guess the Nifty return in the 2022 calendar year, you would probably say down 10 per cent. After all, last year seemed terrible for stocks. In fact, the Nifty was up 4.33 per cent in 2022. As the inflation rate declines, India has paused its interest rate hikes and there is optimism in the air that we have crossed the cyclical hump of a slowdown and should enjoy strong growth.