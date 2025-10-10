Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sequel fatigue hits Bollywood: Familiar stories, fading audiences

Sequel fatigue hits Bollywood: Familiar stories, fading audiences

The disasters of 2025 offer a big lesson for sequel producers

Housefull 5
premium

Housefull 5, which featured a massive ensemble cast was reportedly made with a budget of ₹375 crore but ended up with a box-office collection of only ₹304 crore worldwide.

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The year 2025 has been raining sequels. But unfortunately, the box office has not been very kind to most of them.
 
War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, grossed ₹364.35 crore (₹169.39 crore for the Hindi version) but has still been declared a flop — its production budget was said to be upwards of ₹400 crore — and the YRF Spy Universe production has left behind a trail of red. Housefull 5, which featured a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff, was reportedly made with a
