Simplifying GST rates is welcome, but real competitiveness needs more

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council should be complimented for breaking the “tyranny of status quo” by restructuring and reducing the number of GST rates. Following the Prime Minister’s Independence Day address, which promised a Diwali gift of lowering the tax burden, there were optimistic expectations of a reduced rate, a simpler structure, and greater ease of tax payments. Credit goes to the Union finance minister, as chairperson of the GST Council, for persuading the members to unanimously adopt the decision to restructure the tax into two major rates by moving most items under the 12 per cent slab