Friday, December 19, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Slop: The four-letter word that is a war cry against low-quality content

Slop: The four-letter word that is a war cry against low-quality content

This four-letter word is a compelling verdict on the sprawling glut of low-quality content now clogging screens and social media feeds everywhere

Merriam-Webster, Word of the year
premium

Merriam-Webster names “slop” the 2025 Word of the Year, capturing the flood of low-quality AI-generated content clogging the internet and shaping digital culture. | (Image: Shutterstock)

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“Slop” has just been announced as Merriam-Webster’s 2025 Word of the Year as AI-generated content floods the internet and invades our vocabulary. In fact, “AI slop” is a succinct definition of the current state of the internet. 
In a year dominated by the booming artificial intelligence (AI) industry and an overwhelming flood of digital creations, Merriam-Webster has crowned “slop” its 2025 Word of the Year. This four-letter word is a compelling verdict on the sprawling glut of low-quality content now clogging screens and social media feeds everywhere. 
Originally used in the 1700s to refer to soft mud and in the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence Digital transformation Social Media BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon