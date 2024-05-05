Socially construct the right AI

The rush of headlines spelling gloom and doom in employment because of artificial intelligence (AI) seems to have gained speed recently: “Within a year, India’s call centres will lose most of their business thanks to AI,” says one headline, quoting the head of one of India’s largest software services companies. Oh god! I thought, the call centre industry employs more than 300,000 Indians, mostly under 30, unmarried, college-educated, and consisting of both men and women. If they lose their jobs, it will be calamitous. Then came a statement from Goldman Sachs saying that more than 300 million white-collar jobs could
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper