Solving intermittency of renewables

In every business, there is a chain of production, transportation, storage, and retailing. There are people who grow tomatoes. There are people who run trucks (ideally refrigerated) to transport tomatoes. There are people who store (ideally cold) tomatoes, or convert them into puree or paste. And, there are people who sell tomatoes, puree, and paste to the end consumer.



There are the businesses of growing tomatoes, of refrigerated trucks, of non-refrigerated trucks, of refrigerated storage, of non-refrigerated storage, of making