Tackling urban poverty

In the intricate web of urban dynamics, one undeniable truth prevails: The urban informal sector is intrinsically linked to the persistence of urban poverty. Therefore, we must delve deep into understanding this often overlooked facet of our cities if we’re genuinely committed to battling urban poverty.

According to the annual report of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (July 2022-June 2023), the labour force participation rate (LFPR) was estimated at 42.4 per cent. For those aged 15 years and above, it