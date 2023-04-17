The employment challenge in Andhra

Typically, in India, we see that the unemployment rate among more educated groups is higher. This is because educated people are more likely to seek employment. In the labour market terminology, educated people have a high labour participation rate. A similar trend follows in Andhra Pra

Data for this analysis is from the 27th Wave of CMIE’s Consumer Pyramids Ho­u­s­ehold Survey during September-Decem­ber 2022. The Andhra Pradesh responses during this period were from 5,897 households.