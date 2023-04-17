The employment challenge in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh faces a grave problem of high unemployment among the most educated people in the state. The unemployment rate in Andhra Pradesh stood at 6.15 per cent in September-December 2022. However, the unemployment rate among those who completed at least a graduation (henceforth referred to simply as graduates) was a whopping 35.1 per cent. In fact, over 73 per cent of the unemployed people in Andhra Pradesh were graduates.
Data for this analysis is from the 27th Wave of CMIE’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey during September-December 2022. The Andhra Pradesh responses during this period were from 5,897 households.
Typically, in India, we see that the unemployment rate among more educated groups is higher. This is because educated people are more likely to seek employment. In the labour market terminology, educated people have a high labour participation rate. A similar trend follows in Andhra Pra
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or