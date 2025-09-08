The killer app of the information age: How AI is eroding its own fuel

Cancer cells use glucose and other nutrients from one’s body to grow, spread, and eventually kill the person. If one starves them of these nutrients, could the disease stop spreading or even reverse? That thinking is driving much research into the use of fasting to stop cancer. It is also the logic media and entertainment firms are using in their fight against artificial intelligence’s (AI’s) appropriation of their work.

Much like cancer, generative AI gets its “intelligence” from everything that has been published, written, recorded and available online and offline. Without all the knowledge, information, music,