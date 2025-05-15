The magic of South Indian cinema: Movies, masti, and mass appeal

“South emerges the new hero in India’s cinema landscape”, read the headline of an article that traced the box office collection trends of movies post-Covid (Business Standard, April 19, 2025). The article also presented some interesting figures about the number of movie screens (cinemas) in India.

A question arises: How important is moviegoing in the life of an average Indian? When I started my life in advertising in 1979, I was a client servicing executive who was also tasked with the job of media planning. Those were the days of calculators and the large bound editions of the National Readership