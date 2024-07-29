Throwing the baby out with the bathwater

A sophisticated and efficient market economy is ruled by prices. Prices fluctuate and send signals that generate a demand and supply response. These fluctuations can be painful in the short run. The financial derivative markets create tools through which, in exchange for a payment, protection from price fluctuations can be obtained in the short and medium term.

The establishment of gross domestic product (GDP)-scale, deep and liquid markets for financial derivatives runs alongside the establishment of a market economy. Over a generation, progress has been made in India on these fronts, albeit at a great cost. There is