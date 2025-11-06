Time to reclaim the billions that global tech giants make off Indian users

American platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook (Meta), and X dominate India’s digital space, drawing hundreds of millions of users — yet most of the economic value flows abroad. If revenues reflected user share, Meta’s 900 million Indian users alone would represent about $45 billion annually. Across platforms like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, India’s digital engagement exceeds $100 billion in value captured overseas.

In contrast, China blocked global apps early on and fostered homegrown giants such as Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Weibo, and ByteDance, keeping the value of its 1.4 billion users within its borders. Today, firms like ByteDance ($155