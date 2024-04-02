Time to roll out the red carpet for all investors

If a top global brand such as Apple can mean record employment generation in India, the idea of “red carpet” replacing “red tape” must be pursued with much greater vigour. Estimates suggest the creation of at least 150,000 direct jobs from the manufacturing of Apple products in India ever since the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme was introduced in August 2021. The Cupertino-based company’s ecosystem is a leading blue-collar job generator in India. The number surpasses the jobs created by any private conglomerate or public-sector enterprise within the country in such a short span of time.

Indeed, the transition from “red tape”