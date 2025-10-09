Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Transforming governance by asking 'why': The key to future-ready India

Transforming governance by asking 'why': The key to future-ready India

Asking why is a powerful tool for meaningful reform. It sparks critical thinking and challenges outdated assumptions

corporate governance, artificial intelligence, leadership, financial fraud
premium

Reforms that focus only on How or What yield very different results.

Ajay Kumar -
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India enters the next phase of governance reforms, the key question is what they should target to go beyond past achievements. Over the last decade, more than 40,000 ease-of-doing-business measures — from the Single Window Interface and e-Sanchit to faster insolvency resolution and online tax filing — have significantly reduced time, costs, and procedural complexity. Yet a contrasting picture emerges. With 9,420 new compliances added in 2023 alone (TeamLease), further reforms are needed to create a truly globally competitive and efficient business environment. 
Why do new compliance requirements keep emerging despite efforts to reduce them?
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion India governance governance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon