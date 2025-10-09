Transforming governance by asking 'why': The key to future-ready India

As India enters the next phase of governance reforms, the key question is what they should target to go beyond past achievements. Over the last decade, more than 40,000 ease-of-doing-business measures — from the Single Window Interface and e-Sanchit to faster insolvency resolution and online tax filing — have significantly reduced time, costs, and procedural complexity. Yet a contrasting picture emerges. With 9,420 new compliances added in 2023 alone (TeamLease), further reforms are needed to create a truly globally competitive and efficient business environment.

Why do new compliance requirements keep emerging despite efforts to reduce them?