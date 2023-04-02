close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Uncontested facts can't be disputed in appeal

The State Commission noted that the supporting documents had not been disputed as being false, and so the surveyor had erred in questioning the theft

Jehangir B Gai
Image
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Follow Us
Babaji Vitthal Tube had purchased a truck, which was financed by a loan from the State Bank of Patiala. The vehicle was insured with United India Insurance under a policy valid from February 14, 2009 till February 13, 2010, and for which a premium of Rs 17,299 had been paid.
Or

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Motor insurance picked up pace, grew neck and neck with health in H1FY23

Irdai approves amendments, simplifies rules to set up insurance firms

Irdai endorses panel's view to cut obligatory cession to zero from 4%

Shriram General Insurance bets big on EVs, join hands with several OEMS

Magnetic levitation on the shop floor

April 6 policy, a close call

Reformative to retributive justice

Finnish happiness versus Bhutanese happiness

Every living thing

Topics : vehicle insurance | United India Insurance | Insurance

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon