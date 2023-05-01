Unemployment rate rises in April

This rise in unemployment rate was expected, as the weekly data for April recorded higher levels of unemployment rate compared to March. The unemployment rate breached the 7.8 per cent recorded in the month prior,

India’s unemployment rate increased in April to 8.11 per cent from 7.8 per cent in March 2023. The unemployment rate has been on an upward trend since the start of the year, recording an increase for the fourth consecutive month. It was 7.14 per cent in January 2023. Compared to this, the unemployment rate in April is 0.97 percentage points higher. Over the past 12 months, the unemployment rate ranged between 6.4 per cent and 8.3 per cent, averaging at 7.6 per cent. Therefore, the unemployment rate of 8.11 per cent registered in April is on the higher end of the spectrum.