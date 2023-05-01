close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Unemployment rate rises in April

The notable rise in LPR and employment rate in India in the month of April reflects an increase in willingness among people to seek employment

Mahesh VyasNatasha Somayya
unemployment, employment
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

CMIE released data on India’s labour markets for April 2023 on Monday, May 1. Employment and unemployment increased in April compared to earlier months.
India’s unemployment rate increased in April to 8.11 per cent from 7.8 per cent in March 2023. The unemployment rate has been on an upward trend since the start of the year, recording an increase for the fourth consecutive month. It was 7.14 per cent in January 2023. Compared to this, the unemployment rate in April is 0.97 percentage points higher. Over the past 12 months, the unemployment rate ranged between 6.4 per cent and 8.3 per cent, averaging at 7.6 per cent. Therefore, the unemployment rate of 8.11 per cent registered in April is on the higher end of the spectrum.
This rise in unemployment rate was expected, as the weekly data for April recorded higher levels of unemployment rate compared to March. The unemployment rate breached the 7.8 per cent recorded in the month prior,
Or

Also Read

Rural pain pushes India's unemployment rate up to 7.7% in October: CMIE

Minorities face little bias in labour markets

Youth employment remains the Achilles' heel in the Indian labour market

Labour churns in March

Urban unemployment rate drops for fifth quarter to 7.2%: NSO survey

The employment challenge in Andhra

Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

Reinvent tiger conservation

Exporting into a world with carbon tax

India's welfare balm

MOOWR scheme made less attractive

Topics : unemployment Employment CMIE jobs

First Published: May 01 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Labour laws' fairness challenge

labour force, jobs, employment, unemployment, women, gender, female, workers, construction, real estate, welfare schemes
5 min read
Premium

The de-dollarisation debate

Illustration
7 min read
Premium

Revisiting safety regulation

Ludhiana gas leak
3 min read
Premium

FAME and fortune

electric vehicle
3 min read
Premium

Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

Former governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

No confidence in the Fed

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell (File photo: Reuters)
6 min read
Premium

Sebi at age 31. Or is it 35?

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

A portrait of the deliveryman as a human being

Delivery
6 min read
Premium

Statistically insignificant

Statistics
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon