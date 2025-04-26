Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Unquiet flows the Indus: Will treaty pressure shift Pakistan's stance?

Unquiet flows the Indus: Will treaty pressure shift Pakistan's stance?

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will certainly put pressure on the Pakistani government - but whether it will be enough to change its behaviour remains to be seen

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will certainly put pressure on the Pakistani government — but whether it will be enough to change its behaviour remains to be seen
Premium

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will certainly put pressure on the Pakistani government — but whether it will be enough to change its behaviour remains to be seen. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In 2020, when border tensions between India and China were at their height, New Delhi made it harder for Chinese companies to do business in India and banned several apps including TikTok in an attempt to make China come to heel. In an interview to Business Standard, former foreign secretary and former national security advisor Shiv Shankar Menon said pithily: “If you think banning apps is going to work, good luck to you.” He explained: “I’m not sure whether the owners and developers of those apps are going to generate sufficient pressure on the Chinese government to make it change
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Indus Waters Treaty Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon