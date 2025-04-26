Unquiet flows the Indus: Will treaty pressure shift Pakistan's stance?

In 2020, when border tensions between India and China were at their height, New Delhi made it harder for Chinese companies to do business in India and banned several apps including TikTok in an attempt to make China come to heel. In an interview to Business Standard, former foreign secretary and former national security advisor Shiv Shankar Menon said pithily: “If you think banning apps is going to work, good luck to you.” He explained: “I’m not sure whether the owners and developers of those apps are going to generate sufficient pressure on the Chinese government to make it change