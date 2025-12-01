Monday, December 01, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Unsettled designs: India's regulators, tribunals need deeper reform

Unsettled designs: India's regulators, tribunals need deeper reform

Supreme Court's recent judgment continues a three-decade cycle of invalidations; a regulatory reset is overdue

Regulators
premium

At the heart of this churn lies a deeper question: How should regulators and tribunals be staffed and structured? India’s history offers telling examples. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

C K G NairM S Sahoo
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Supreme Court’s judgment of November 19, striking down key provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, is the latest episode in a long-running cycle. For three decades, the Court has repeatedly held that certain institutional arrangements violate constitutional requirements. The legislature has responded, often with marginally altered provisions, only for the Court to find the changes inadequate and invalidate them again.
 
The cycle seems unending. Judicial primacy lasts only until the next legislative intervention, and legislative primacy endures only until the next judicial reckoning, each time set in motion and defended by the executive.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion regulatory structure governance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon