Wealth creation is simple but not easy, requires discipline

Consider the health and wellness industry. The simple mantra of sleep well, eat healthily, and exercise regularly is widely known, yet individuals face numerous complexities when trying to implement it. Sleeping well depends on hereditary factors, lifestyle, environment, stress levels, diet, and exercise routines. Diet and exercise are similarly interconnected with each other a

We use variations of this “simple” advice in our investment advisory practice. It prompted Murthy, a client, to quip: “If wealth creation is so easy, why do I need you?” I replied that “simple” shouldn’t be confused with “easy”.