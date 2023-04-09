close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wealth creation is simple but not easy, requires discipline

Clients often fall back into old habits and require motivation to stay on track. Financial planning professionals also provide support during in inevitable setbacks

Harsh Roongta
Stock Market Investment
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip, penned an 84-word essay on financial planning. It included a simple mantra for long-term wealth creation: “Invest 70 per cent in an equity index fund and 30 per cent in a bond index fund and don’t touch it till retirement.”
We use variations of this “simple” advice in our investment advisory practice. It prompted Murthy, a client, to quip: “If wealth creation is so easy, why do I need you?” I replied that “simple” shouldn’t be confused with “easy”.
Consider the health and wellness industry. The simple mantra of sleep well, eat healthily, and exercise regularly is widely known, yet individuals face numerous complexities when trying to implement it. Sleeping well depends on hereditary factors, lifestyle, environment, stress levels, diet, and exercise routines. Diet and exercise are similarly interconnected with each other a
Or

Also Read

How to select an equity fund?

Setting benchmarks: Here are 10 high-performance diversified equity schemes

Kotak, Edelweiss stop fresh investments in international mutual funds

What are Alternative Investment Funds?

Your tax-saving investments must match your financial planning targets

Focus on coverage provided, not premium collected

Searchable database for unclaimed shares needed

Mad money: Indulgence that keeps you disciplined

Budget aims to fix 'nuts and bolts' of state machinery

Beware! Govts do default on pension liabilities

Rolling the dice on growth

Will my job be threatened?

A powerful tool for democratising credit access

FY24 kicks off a fresh cycle for Indian banking

The evolution of brand BJP

Topics : Financial planning | Investment | equity | finance | Index Funds

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon