Wealth creation is simple but not easy, requires discipline

Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip, penned an 84-word essay on financial planning. It included a simple mantra for long-term wealth creation: “Invest 70 per cent in an equity index fund and 30 per cent in a bond index fund and don’t touch it till retirement.”
We use variations of this “simple” advice in our investment advisory practice. It prompted Murthy, a client, to quip: “If wealth creation is so easy, why do I need you?” I replied that “simple” shouldn’t be confused with “easy”.
Consider the health and wellness industry. The simple mantra of sleep well, eat healthily, and exercise regularly is widely known, yet individuals face numerous complexities when trying to implement it. Sleeping well depends on hereditary factors, lifestyle, environment, stress levels, diet, and exercise routines. Diet and exercise are similarly interconnected with each other a
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or