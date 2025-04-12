When 2 elephants fight: India eyes opportunity in US-China trade war

Donald Trump brought clarity on his trade war with a 90-day hiatus for the rest of the world, while he upped tariffs to 145 per cent on China, which retaliated with 125 per cent. This is — and sorry, China, for borrowing your favourite metaphor for India — a duel between two mighty elephants. We know what happens when two elephants fight. The grass gets crushed. Three questions arise:

1. Is India grass?

2. Can India afford to be grass?

3. What can India do to avoid getting mauled in the melee like grass, and also turn it to its