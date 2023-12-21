Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Where are our children?

A steep decline in fertility, badly regulated adoption, and other impediments are likely to lead to severe social and economic problems

child adoption, fertility issue, IVF
Premium

K P Krishnan
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
For decades, we have been told that India has an overpopulation problem. However, things have changed a lot in recent times. In China and in Europe, we have seen the adverse consequences of low fertility and a rapid decline in the fertility rate. Though India has not conducted a census since 2011, there is some evidence that suggests a rather rapid decline in fertility. The problems are compounded by the unbalanced sex ratio, as only one gender bears children. It is not widely recognised that the total fertility rate (TFR) in Tamil Nadu is now lower than that in Germany.

We
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

Govt considers revising PLI scheme for telecom to spur 5G adoption

Fertility care needs financial planning: What to do for insurance, funding

Education costs double in 6 years: Here's how you can invest for your child

NPCI explores methods to increase RuPay on UPI payment adoption by vendors

Global debt challenges ahead

Streamlining the disciplinary process

New cities from old cities

From local to global: Competition Law gained much traction in 2023

Lessons from 2023 and pointers for 2024

Topics : BS Opinion fertility issues Child adoption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon