Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Who is in charge of my 'air'?

Controlling air pollution calls for negotiations that cover airsheds, as air is mobile and beyond artificial legal jurisdictions

air pollution
Premium

K P Krishnan
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Everyone now understands that air quality in North India is one of the great public health failures of our times. Hundreds of millions of people are experiencing a wide range of adverse impacts (not just respiratory illness) because of the polluted air. The bad air retards the physical and intellectual development of children, and accelerates the deteriorative illnesses in middle age.

When thinking of solutions, the first barrier is that of statistics. A complete grid of air quality measurement stations is required all across India; these stations need to work correctly; their data needs to go out in real time. The second layer is “source attribution”. Specialised instruments are required to continuously monitor the air and break down the sources of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Delhi's air quality dips to 394, improves slightly to 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI at 323

Delhi's AQI 'severe', smog continues to persist over parts of the capital

Populism: The only game in town

Is Narayana Murthy right?

Mundra Port@25: Trailblazing entrepreneurship

Meeting the deficit target

14-nation agreement on supply chain resilience opens doors for India

Topics : BS Opinion Air pollution study air pollution in India New Delhi public health

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon