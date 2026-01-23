Why cultural consistency, values are key to building enduring institutions
From JRD to Ratan Tata to N Chandrasekaran, the Tata story shows how enduring institutions survive turbulence by renewing strategy while staying anchored to core values
R Gopalakrishnan
Turbulent times may trigger cultural inconsistency in organisations. Long-living institutions need consistent values. In fact, the older the institution, the more crucial consistent values are — the upholding of institutional values and purpose, though individual leadership styles will differ. History teaches us that leaders should not dwell on past glory; rather, they should focus on creating an exceptional future (Paul Kennedy’s The Rise and the Fall of Great Powers). From my world of corporations, I explore three leadership transitions: JRD Tata, Ratan Tata, and N Chandrasekaran. For JRD, I rely on archives and narratives; for Ratan, I rely on my lived experience; for Chandra, I rely on reports. No corporation or leader is perfect.
