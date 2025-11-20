Why discretionary bank rescues are not a substitute for systemic order

The successful resolution of the Yes Bank crisis in 2020 has been hailed as a stellar example of astute crisis management by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with a rapid mobilisation of public and private capital led by the central bank. Indeed, the swift containment of contagion was an operational success, preventing what could have been a systemic shock.

However, to celebrate this episode as a model for future financial stability is to embrace a dangerous institutional mirage. The Yes Bank resolution was a victory of ad hoc expediency over systemic design. It violated all