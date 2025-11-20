Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why discretionary bank rescues are not a substitute for systemic order

Why discretionary bank rescues are not a substitute for systemic order

The 2020 intervention stopped contagion, but its ad hoc approach and breach of loss hierarchy underline the need for a predictable, rule-based system for failing financial firms

At the outset, it is sobering to note here that India is the only G20 country that is not in compliance with the “Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Financial Institutions” issued by the Basel-based Financial Stability Board. (ILLUSTRATION: binay sinha )

K P Krishnan
K P Krishnan
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

The successful resolution of the Yes Bank crisis in 2020 has been hailed as a stellar example of astute crisis management by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with a rapid mobilisation of public and private capital led by the central bank. Indeed, the swift containment of contagion was an operational success, preventing what could have been a systemic shock. 
However, to celebrate this episode as a model for future financial stability is to embrace a dangerous institutional mirage. The Yes Bank resolution was a victory of ad hoc expediency over systemic design. It violated all
Topics : BS Opinion Sustainable Development Indian Economy
