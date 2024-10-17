Why exchange rate volatility is essential for economic flexibility

In a recent interaction with the public, the leadership of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) spoke with some pride about the exchange rate stability of the past couple of years. Is this actually a matter to be proud of? In the language of the computer revolution, is this a feature or a bug? First, let’s examine the facts.

The top graph (Rupee-dollar dynamics) shows a flat patch, where the USD/INR exchange rate stopped moving much. The bottom graph shows a longer historical perspective. The last time a similar flat patch was found in history was around 2006.