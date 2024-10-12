Why is Indian public opinion so indifferent to Gazans and Palestinians?

Why is there so little sympathy in India for the Gazans specifically and the Palestinians in general? Why are there no protests, barring some fleeting ones after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s killing, mostly in zones with significant Shia populations — the Kashmir Valley, and Lucknow?

No major political party — not even the Congress or even others who rely on the Muslim vote such as the Samajwadi Party or the Trinamool Congress — has spoken in anger, forget organising a protest. Some Left intellectual groups did hold a tiny solidarity meeting for Palestinians at Jantar Mantar earlier