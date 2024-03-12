Why populism prospers

Economic development is about achieving increased prosperity. The first tasks involve overcoming calamities, deprivation, and physical insecurity. As countries progress to middle- and high-income status, they seek to increase prosperity over and above the basic state of animal existence

There are two facets to prosperity. The “how” —the means to secure an existence that is predictable, raise children and secure basic needs; and the “what”— the capabilities we want for our children, enjoyment of cultural, artistic and sporting activities, and the ability to engage fully in the society of ones’ peers.

Thus, there are many levels to prosperity, each of which affords