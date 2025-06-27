Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Zohran Mamdani's socialist agenda could actually spur faster growth in NYC

Zohran Mamdani's socialist agenda could actually spur faster growth in NYC

Mr Mamdani's campaign focussed on making NYC an affordable place to live

New York, boss, leader
premium

Mr Mamdani hopes to ease the pressure on the average New Yorker’s pocket by taxing the rich to generate revenues | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The results of the Democratic Party primary for New York City’s (NYC’s) mayoral elections have thrown up a surprise winner: Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old of mixed ethnicity, a Shia Muslim and a Democratic Socialist. 
Ranked choice voting means the result will not be confirmed until July 1, but Mr Mamdani’s lead makes his victory almost mathematically certain. NYC is a deep-blue city, with over 3.3 million registered Democratic voters compared to 558,000 Republicans. Winning the Primary, therefore, makes Mr Mamdani a shoo-in for mayor of America’s largest city. 
This has caused many shockwaves. Mr Mamdani’s own party is worried. His
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : New York housing policies Election BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon