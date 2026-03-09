A broken model: China is unwilling to implement the reforms needed
China's growth model has lasted longer than expected but is now losing momentum, as the government runs out of fiscal space to sustain investment-driven expansion
Business Standard Editorial Comment
When Chinese Premier Li Qiang revealed his draft “Government Work Report” last week, as the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) gathered for its annual legislative session, it set a sobering tone. The growth target for the economy was reduced from “around 5 per cent”, the figure set since 2023, to a range of 4.5-5 per cent. This is the lowest since 1991. It accompanies a more pragmatic approach to managing the country’s economy, one which recognises that Beijing’s ability to stimulate growth is reaching its limits. Finance Minister Lan Fo’an admitted at a press conference that “China’s government does not have unlimited funds”. Even in the face of geopolitical uncertainties, the government has thus pared back its fiscal stimulus. A rapid buildup in debt since the pandemic has severely limited the fiscal headroom available to the government. China’s non-financial debt-to-gross domestic product ratio is now over 300 per cent, and the same ratio for government debt is touching 90 per cent. Mr Lan further promised to severely cut “inefficient expenditure”, reflecting President Xi Jinping’s increasingly firm directives against wasteful projects, particularly by local governments.