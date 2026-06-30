A robust platform: Mospi's latest initiative will strengthen governance

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is planning to build a first-of-its-kind common data platform (CDP) and eventually a dedicated large-language model (LLM), powered by artificial intelligence (AI), for official statistics by integrating nearly 300 official datasets from across ministries and the National Accounts Division into a single trusted platform. The plan must be welcomed because it will improve access to India’s core statistical data under one unified digital umbrella. This platform will replace fragmented portable document formats (PDFs) and spreadsheets with AI-enabled, multilingual and searchable data, making it useful for policymakers, researchers and businesses. The initiative complements recent reforms such as Mospi’s AI-readable eSankhyiki portal and its road map for harmonising administrative datasets. A harmonised data ecosystem can connect information that currently resides in departmental silos, enabling interoperability, improving data discovery, and supporting advanced analytics. More importantly, it can strengthen evidence-based and citizen-centric policymaking by allowing governments to monitor programmes in near real time, identify implementation gaps, reduce duplication, and generate more reliable insights from linked administrative datasets. Easily available data will also help businesses in terms of planning and executing various strategies and investments.