AI boom, gig surge: India's job market is entering a new work order

India’s workforce is in the midst of a transformation. The recent India Skills Report 2026, The Future of Work – Gig Workforce, Freelancing, AI-Supplemented Workforce, Remote Work & Entrepreneurship, prepared by Educational Testing Service in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry, the All India Council for Technical Education, and the Association of Indian Universities, captures this shift in detail. With employability rising to 56.35 per cent from 54.81 per cent last year, the report points to steady improvement in job readiness and skill adaptability. The study is based on employability tests and insights from over 1,000 organisations.