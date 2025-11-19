Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI boom, gig surge: India's job market is entering a new work order

AI boom, gig surge: India's job market is entering a new work order

Reform in education and skilling should link classrooms with careers, moving toward project-based, industry-aligned learning

Nearly nine out of 10 employees now rely on generative AI tools in some form, an adoption rate that outpaces most developed economies.

India’s workforce is in the midst of a transformation. The recent India Skills Report 2026, The Future of Work – Gig Workforce, Freelancing, AI-Supplemented Workforce, Remote Work & Entrepreneurship, prepared by Educational Testing Service in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry, the All India Council for Technical Education, and the Association of Indian Universities, captures this shift in detail. With employability rising to 56.35 per cent from 54.81 per cent last year, the report points to steady improvement in job readiness and skill adaptability. The study is based on employability tests and insights from over 1,000 organisations.
