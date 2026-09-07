All fall down
Ill-financed municipalities are endangering citizens
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Derelict municipal administration has been on full display in Delhi over the past few months with three disasters causing the death of more than 30 people, including foreign nationals. The latest tragedy, involving a five-storey structure mainly rented by students attending colleges in Delhi University’s South Campus, resulted in the death of seven people. Preliminary investigation suggests that waterlogging in the basement, poor construction quality, and unauthorised building on an old and dilapidated structure brought down the building. Three months ago, a massive fire in a bed & breakfast establishment in Hauz Rani caused the death of 23 people. Investigation revealed an unauthorised restaurant operating on the ground floor, and a two-and-a-half-storey structure with six rooms had been converted into an illegal five-storey structure with 31 rooms. Fire escapes were absent. In May, six people, many of them studying for competitive exams, died after a building in Mehrauli collapsed. The usual sorry story of unauthorised construction and poor building standards emerged — all of which continued despite a notice from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi following resident complaints.