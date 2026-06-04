Beyond credit scores: Next inclusion phase must reach first-time borrowers

The challenge becomes more significant because large sections of potential borrowers remain outside the formal credit ecosystem. As seen in the 11th round of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey, around 22 per cent of the surveyed rural households still depend solely on informal lenders. Similarly, a recent report by the NITI Aayog, TransUnion Cibil and MicroSave Consulting found that despite substantial progress in financial inclusion, nearly two-thirds of credit-eligible women remained outside the formal credit system. According to the latest report by Small Industries Development Bank of India, 17 per cent of the surveyed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) had not taken any form of credit, while 8 per cent relied on informal sources. The dependence on informal finance was particularly pronounced among micro enterprises, with 12 per cent borrowing from informal lenders.

These gaps in formal credit access are accompanied by the changing nature of entry-level borrowing. Traditionally, products such as two-wheeler loans, agricultural loans, and small-ticket personal credit acted as gateways into the formal financial system. Today, the financing of consumer durables, especially loans for mobile phones, has emerged as the principal entry point for new-to-credit customers.

Addressing gaps in lending will require lenders to rethink how creditworthiness is assessed, especially for first-time borrowers. A 2024 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that alternative data from digital transactions was effective in predicting creditworthiness for borrowers with no credit history. Many possess digital footprints like banking transactions, digital-payment records, payments of utility bills, records of goods and services tax, and other indicators of cash flows that can help assess repayment capacity. In this regard, the Reserve Bank of India’s Universal Lending Interface (ULI), launched in 2024 and which had taken on board 89 lenders by February this year, has the potential to transform credit assessment by enabling consent-based sharing of verified financial information across lenders.