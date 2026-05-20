Clouded outlook: Policymakers need to remain agile in current environment

It rightly notes that there is no one-size-fits-all response. The impact of the conflict in West Asia depends on, among other things, energy dependence, market structure, and fiscal space. Sustained higher prices can affect households’ purchasing power and strain businesses. However, if the government response is not designed carefully, it can prove costly and difficult to unwind. Thus, the fiscal response needs to be temporary, timely and targeted. It suggests that domestic energy prices be allowed to reflect the costs. Vulnerable households can be provided temporary and targeted support, while viable small businesses can be supported through liquidity measures and not price controls. In India, the government has announced a credit-guarantee scheme to support businesses, along with a special arrangement for airlines. However, it has not allowed domestic prices to reflect the international costs. It has reduced the special additional excise duty, which will directly hit its Budget arithmetic.

Until recently, OMCs were reported to be facing underrecoveries worth ₹1,000 crore per day. After two modest increases in petrol and diesel prices, they have come down, but more needs to be done because the losses of the OMCs will ultimately hit government finances. The suggestion to support vulnerable households is more difficult to implement in the Indian context because of targeting issues. Measuring the extent to which a household is affected will be difficult, and it could easily become a political issue. For instance, the government provides free food grain to over 800 million people, which is hard to justify. Besides, the government is protecting farmers, and arguably consumers as well, by not allowing fertiliser prices to adjust.