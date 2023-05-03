Crash landing

The bankruptcy filing of Go First airlines highlights the inherent stress in the civil aviation industry. India is the world’s third-largest aviation market, and is expected to grow quickly through the next decade. It will be fuelled by economic growth and the reach has been expanded by the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The sector employs roughly 4 million people and Indian carriers have over 1,100 planes on order with deliveries of 100-odd new planes expected annually. But the environment of high operational costs and supply-chain issues has left the airlines struggling. They suffered massive losses when the pandemic was at its peak. Go First has claimed engine failures pushed it into bankruptcy. Engine failures have grounded 25 of Go’s Airbus A320Neos. That’s half the fleet. The manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney (P&W), claims it has not been able to supply new engines due to upstream supply-chain problems. Other airlines such as IndiGo, Air Baltic, and Turkish A

Or