Creating employment: India-EU FTA can increase labour-intensive exports
The India-EU FTA offers major export and job gains for labour-intensive MSME sectors, but success will hinge on meeting EU standards and easing logistics bottlenecks
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
premium
Listen to This Article
The India-European Union (EU) free-trade agreement (FTA) opens up a large opportunity for India’s labour-intensive sectors. Industries such as textiles, clothing, footwear, leather, marine products, and plantation goods stand to benefit the most because they face relatively high tariffs in the EU. Unlike capital-intensive manufacturing, these sectors are deeply employment-oriented and dominated by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) clustered across the country. From Tiruppur’s knitwear units to leather hubs in Kanpur and Agra, and from seafood exporters along the eastern coast to plantation products in the south, the employment linkages are extensive and could help in recovering the losses incurred by higher US tariffs. In FY25, India’s exports to the EU stood at around $76 billion, a figure comparable to shipments to the US, which were about $87 billion. The EU is the largest export destination for textiles and apparel after the United States (US), with shipments from India valued at $7.2 billion.