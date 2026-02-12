Cybersecurity as priority: Indian enterprises must prioritise preparedness

Cybersecurity has emerged as the biggest risk enterprises face today. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry-EY Risk Survey 2026, 61 per cent of the business leaders surveyed identify cybersecurity as the primary factor shaping organisational performance. More than half the respondents expressed rising concern over data theft and fraud by insiders. Growing tension around artificial intelligence (AI) is another key finding. Nearly 59 per cent of the executives say that the slow adoption of emerging technologies such as AI is hurting operational effectiveness, yet 54 per cent believe that ethical and governance issues linked to AI are not being effectively managed. Cyber risks now directly threaten operations, revenue, and trust, making preparedness on this central to business continuity and stakeholder confidence. This also suggests that while companies recognise AI’s importance, they continue to struggle with governing its use responsibly and securely.