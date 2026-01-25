Digital intervention: Fiscal efficiency can work together with soil revival
Linking urea sales to digital farmer IDs could curb leakages and fiscal waste-but only a phased, inclusive rollout can protect farmers and revive soil health
As reported by this newspaper last week, the Union government is planning to link urea sales with digital farmer IDs (identities) under Agri Stack, starting with pilots in select districts. This would be an important step towards reforming India’s management of fertiliser subsidies. The aim is to reduce leakages, prevent misuse, and make subsidy spending more efficient. The urgency is clear. Fertiliser subsidies are projected to reach ₹1.9 trillion in 2025-26, well above the Budget Estimate of ₹1.68 trillion. Over the past decade, such subsidies remained broadly stable at ₹65,000 crore to ₹80,000 crore between 2010-11 and 2019-20, before surging sharply after 2020, rising to ₹1.57 trillion in 2021-22.