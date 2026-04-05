Dire straits: Prolonged war could alter the global security architecture

Inability to end a war that is putting increasing pressure on the global economy does not seem to have prompted introspection in Beltway. Instead, the US President is leveraging his nation’s position as a net exporter of oil and gas — less dependent on West Asian supplies — to claim that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer a US problem. While it is true that US imports via the strait are negligible and have been falling over the past few years, the US President’s statement reflects an extraordinary abdication of responsibility. Had the US and Israel not launched Operation Epic Fury and Operation Rising Lion, respectively, Iran would not have destroyed some of the oil and gas infrastructure of the US’ Gulf allies, nor closed the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for the shipment of a fifth of the global supplies of crude oil and gas.

The upshot is that the allies, most notably in Europe, and competitor China are swiftly looking to refashion the global security architecture to reduce reliance on an unpredictable superpower. Mr Trump’s threat to exit the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) because key European nations denied the US military the rights to fly over them is encouraging alternative alliances already. The shift in trans-Atlantic ties was already underway last year, when Europe significantly stepped up its assistance to Ukraine, as the Trump administration scaled back large-scale financial aid to Kiev. The events of the past week have strengthened those impulses.