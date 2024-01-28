Empowering panchayats

A new study of the fiscal position of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should enrich the policy debate. Any comprehensive study of India’s public finance must include all three levels of government — the Union, states, and local bodies. The RBI also published a report on the state of municipal finances in November 2022. These reports on local-body finances fill an important gap in the general understanding of governance and underscore the need for more decentralisation of fiscal powers. PRIs play an essential role in developing and executing various programmes in rural areas. Since

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com