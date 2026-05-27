Empowering panchayats: Hyperlocal representation alone will not help

The reasons are structural. The study points to weak administrative capacity, poor training, limited authority, and a lack of financial control among local representatives. Most have limited formal education, while real financial powers continue to remain concentrated with panchayat heads. In effect, representation has expanded faster than institutional capability. Additional representatives have marginally improved citizen participation and transparency practices, but they have not improved outcomes. Thus, the message is clear: Decentralisation would work only when political representation is matched by administrative capability and fiscal autonomy.

The Sixteenth Finance Commission has recommended ₹7.91 trillion in grants for local governments during 2026-31. That is around 81 per cent higher than what the Fifteenth Finance Commission had recommended. One of the biggest issues in India’s governance system is inadequate fiscal powers given to local bodies. Only about 1 per cent of panchayat revenue comes from their own sources. As a result, they depend mostly on grants from the upper tier of the government and state governments are usually reluctant to share resources with local bodies. Delays in constituting State Finance Commissions continue to disrupt predictable fund flows.