Expenditure review: Development needs a wider role of state govts

There are several arguments in favour of a close review, particularly in the case of CCS. One of the criticisms of the recent change in the rural employment guarantee programme under the new Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, which is a CSS, is that it puts an additional fiscal burden on states. State governments will need to shoulder 40 per cent of the expenditure. The previous scheme was a central sector scheme and largely financed by the Union government. Several states may not be in a position to increase expenditure. So, while CSS are designed by the Union, they are partly funded by state governments, and this curtails their fiscal freedom. As a result, states may not be able to spend on programmes they wish to pursue. This was also highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its study of state finances. An observation in the December 2024 RBI study is worth quoting here: “... too many Central government schemes reduce flexibility of State government spending and dilute the spirit of cooperative fiscal federalism”.

Thus, the rationalisation of CSS could improve the fiscal space, both at Union and state levels. This can increase overall expenditure efficiency. Further, Indian states are at different levels of development with varying requirements. What, for instance, needs to be done in the education sector may be very different in northern Indian states than in southern states. State governments are better equipped to deal with state-level challenges. Besides, there is often an unwarranted political tussle for credit in such schemes. Preferably, for better outcomes, most of the developmental and social-sector schemes must be designed and run by state governments because they are better-positioned to do so. Thus, there is a case for greater fiscal empowerment of states. State governments, in turn, should empower local bodies. However, as highlighted in this space earlier this week, this is not the case. It would be interesting to see how the Sixteenth Finance Commission has approached this issue.