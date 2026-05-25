Eyes in the sky: SpaceX is aiming to make history on Wall Street

These plans require a large number of scientific and technological breakthroughs in multiple disciplines. In addition, SpaceX also owns Grok, the artificial intelligence (AI) programme that powers the Chatbot in X (formerly Twitter). It owns X too. It runs the satellite internet service, Starlink, which is the core of the connectivity division. The company has different divisions. SpaceX, which would attempt to implement the futuristic ideas mentioned above, has two revenue streams. It has contracts with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) to ferry supplies and astronauts on its reusable spacecraft, and it launches satellites for various clients. The AI division (formerly another Elon Musk company, xAI) is hoping to generate significant revenues in 2026.

The balance sheet shows $102 billion in assets and carries $60.5 billion of debt. In the 24-year history of the company, SpaceX has accumulated over $37 billion in losses. Last year (2025), SpaceX reported $18.6 billion in revenues with a net loss of $4.9 billion, even though Starlink had an operating profit of $4.3 billion. In the first quarter of 2026, SpaceX reported $4.7 billion in sales, aggregated across divisions, with a net loss of $4.3 billion. The “space” division lost $662 million on revenues of $619 million, with $930 million spent on research & development (R&D).